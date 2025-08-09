For as long as I can remember I have always encouraged those around me to try new foods and be open to new ideas. While I am still going to maintain that positive outlook 99% of the time, I think for this 1% I am going to be okay with people feeling a certain way about this particular new food from Smoothie King.

They have officially rolled out their new Heinz ketchup tomato smoothie. I know that a tomato is a fruit, but this is one fruit I don't think we need to drink. Remember in Jurassic Park when Ian Malcom said that they were to concerned about whether or not they could do it they never considered if the should do it? Something applies here.

Ketchup Smoothie

According to Smoothie King, this falvor combination is now available at select locations in New York and New Jersey. It will also be available across Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Miami.

My next big question is, can we get it here in Upstate New York?

Smoothie King Locations

In the Capital Region we have several Smoothie King locations around the area including Western Avenue in Albany, Clifton Park, East Greenbush and Glens Falls. I would have to think that at least one of these spots is offering this evil combination, and if anyone knows if they are please feel free to send us a message.

There have been a lot of flavor combos over the years that I have been pleasantly surprised by, but I am not optimistic about a ketchup flavored smoothie. Maybe I will change my mind. I know that ketchup is a favorite flavor in Canada, so maybe they know something that we don't down here in the states.

