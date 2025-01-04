Shocking! New York State Troopers Arrest 2 From Schoharie County on 39 Counts of Animal Abuse
Two individuals from Upstate New York have been arrested and charged with torturing and injuring animals and that is just the start of the charges.
In December of 2024, according to a New York State Police press release, 2 individuals from Schoharie County were arrested and charged with 39 counts of Agriculture & Market Law-Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals as well as Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. And that isn't even the reason police investigated these suspects to begin with.
New York State Troopers responded to a residence in Jefferson, NY regarding a property dispute. Following this investigation it was determined that one suspect, a convicted felon, unlawfully possesses multiple firearms. The firearms were then seized. With a promise to appear the suspect was released.
While on the property Troopers observed multiple ducks, chickens and cats believed to be in poor physical condition with no access to food or water. Additionally, Troopers witnessed multiple deceased animals on site.
On Monday December 16, 2024, New York State Police arrested 46-year-old Johnathan Summers of Jefferson, NY for 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The very next day Troopers arrested Summers as well as 44-year-old Jennifer A. Scott of Jefferson, NY for the 39 animal abuse counts listed above.
Summers and Scott were arrested and transported to State Police headquarters in Cobleskill, NY. They were release with a return to court on February 3, 2025. Of the animals found alive, officers turned each over to the Susquehanna Animal Shelter and the Schoharie County Animal Shelter. In total there were;
- 2 ducks
- 15 chickens
- 22 cats
