See This Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! Will the Nevele Make A Return?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.

Scroll through the pictures and video of the Nevele Grand Hotel as it stands today in Wawarsing, New York. For 108 years this resort welcomed guests for for skiing, skating and swimming. Today you will see that, in some ways, time stood still once the doors were closed in 2009. Skis, boots and skates are still resting in the rental office as if they are waiting to be used again.

You will see the old theatre, indoor ice skating rink, indoor and outdoor pools, ski lodge, daycare and so much more. This is a shot of a portion of an 18-hole golf course that is unrecognizable today.

According to WRRV, just this month it was revealed that the property has been purchased. It is reported that there are plans for a restaurant, sports facilities and more.

A renovation would be quite an undertaking. It would be nice to have someone return this old resort back into a jewel of the Hudson Valley. Let's see what it was like before we see it abandoned.

Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York

