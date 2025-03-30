See the Secret Upstate New York Film Locations for Popular Apple TV Show ‘Severance’

Severance is a psychological thriller television series that debuted in February of 2022. Attracting fans in droves over 2 intriguing seasons, Severance has become the most watched series in Apple TV+ history.

Although the Severance storyline revolves around employees at the biotech corporation Lumon, in the fictitious town of Kier, PE., some of the buildings, bridges and streets may look familiar to New Yorkers. Here are the Upstate film locations for Severance.

Executive Producer Ben Stiller and actors such as Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken made their way to the Hudson Valley of New York State to film scenes for season 1 and 2 of Severance.

Take a look at the video and pictures below to see the places Severance calls home vs. the real-life locations in Beacon, Kingston and Phoenicia, New York. For example, the Phoenicia Diner and this Hudson Valley bridge.

New York State is no stranger to television shows and movies filming from Westchester to Western New York. Here are a few of note:

Sopranos - Uncle Pat's Farm - Red Hook, NY





Gilded Age - Season 1 and 2 - Capital Region of New York





Godfather - Corleone Mansion - Staten Island, NY





The Place Beyond the Pines - Schenectady, NY

Upstate New York Film Locations for Severance Severance is an Emmy Award winning series directed by Ben Stiller. This thriller series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette on Apple TV+. Here's your chance to see the real life Upstate New York locations filmed to bring the show to life. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Sopranos New York Film Location - Uncle Pat's Farm Sopranos fans have been conducting self-guided tours of film locations around New Jersey for 25 years. Did you know that one of the most iconic moments from the HBO series was filmed in New York's Hudson Valley? Gallery Credit: Karolyi