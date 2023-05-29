See The Abandoned Cottages In Upstate New York, Forgotten for 20 Years

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

As summer approaches many families will head to their lake houses, rent a cottage and just enjoy the warm weather with family and friends. In one Upstate New York community, the grandkids stopped visiting, the laughter faded and the small community of cottages have been left behind, abandoned.

Take a look at the pictures below and you will see evidence of a loving family that celebrated birthdays, Father's Day and more together. Grandparents that wanted the grandchildren to feel at home with their New Kids On the Block bed comforter.

What happened to the family? Why did they stop going to the cottages? We may never know the answers to these questions but, with the help of YouTube.com-journey_with _jay, we can get a glimpse of what life was like once upon a time.

Hidden Abandoned Cottages in Upstate New York It appears this small community of cottages, in an undisclosed location Upstate New York, was once filled with happiness.

Evidence of greeting cards, a score sheet from games nights between grandpa and a granddaughter and a New Kids On the Block bedsheet will take you back in your mind. You will also wonder why is this charming village now abandoned? Looks as though nobody has been here to care for the place in over 20 years. Let's take a look around, courtesy of YouTube.com- journey_with _jay.

