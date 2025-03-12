Scammers Target New York Unemployment Insurance: What You Need to Know

In recent days the word "grift" has resurfaced, especially in political conversation, when describing an individual or group of individuals that engage in petty or small-scale swindling. Scam, fraud, con, trick and shakedown are other ways to say you are being taken advantage of.

BEWARE of the latest scam sweeping New York State. In this case thieves are targeting employed and unemployed residents under the guise of representing the State's Unemployment Insurance agency.

Residents have have been reporting fraudulent text messages that, at first glance, appear to be from the New York State Department of Labor. (NYSDOL) Others have received social media messages of a similar nature.

The first thing to know is that the NYSDOL will never contact you via social media and they will NEVER ask for personal information, such as your social security number, through social media or text message.

Whether you are unemployed or not, scammers will attempt to obtain your bank, insurance or social security information. Once they have it they will use that information to file for Unemployment Insurance benefits under your name.

New Yorkers that are employed are often times most at risk because they will not already have a UI claim open. Those working in education, healthcare, government and non-profits are most vulnerable. If you fear you have been compromised you are encouraged to make a report HERE.

