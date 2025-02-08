Scam Alert for New Yorkers: Beware of This Latest Text Message!
Sadly, scams are running rampant through New York State and around the United States. Many of these scams appear in our email inbox, a random number on our phone or a text message with an urgent 'call to action'. DO NOT CLICK and links!
In recent months criminals have been conducting Tolling Scams to give you the impression that you owe money to the New York Thruway Authority or E-ZPass as examples. If you look closely you will see the scam. Let's show you.
On Wednesday February 5, 2025 I received a text message from an odd looking number, 63 936 436 9654. I immediately blocked the number and reported it to junk but was still curious as the message stated that I owed money and needed to pay immediately.
Another way this scam almost got me was the web address of 'ezdrivema.com'. EZDriveMA is a legit tolling agency for Massachusetts but this address did not include the official 'mass.gov' part of the address. Take a look.
According to Newsweek, FasTrak is the California statewide driver tolling system. As busy as we are, a quick look at FastTrak Lane will give you the impression the text originated from a true source. It did not.
The best thing you can do, should you receive one of these scam texts, is to delete it and report it to junk. DO NOT reply, open any links or offer any personal information. The Federal Trade Commission reports that scammers are trying to get your money, personal information and steal your identity.
