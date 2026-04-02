Do You Remember This Vintage 1980’s Game Saratogaopoly?
Spotted in Ballston Spa, New York, Saratogaopoly! You certainly remember Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Battleship, Risk, Clue and many other popular board games from the 1970's and 1980's. But do you recall Saratogaopoly?
Recently I was spending time looking through the vast collection of antiques at Waverly Square Antiques in Ballston Spa. This place is a 2-floor building filled with everything from jewelry, furniture, clothing, and items that transport you back in time, like a 1st Edition Saratogaopoly.
Saratogaopoly is a board game, based on the Parker Brothers game created in 1935, where contestants purchase property, collect fees, and try not to go bankrupt. In this Capital Region version of the game the object is the same but you can buy and sell local properties such as Saratoga Performing Arts Center. (SPAC)
Saratogaopoly went on sale in 1984 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Saratoga Hospital Foundation. Take a look at some of the property cards below representing SPAC, Wilton Mall, and McGregor Links.
A quick Internet search located an unopened edition of this game listed on ebay for $76. Do you remember the 1984 version of Saratogaopoly?
Read more; Take A Look Back at SPAC in the 1980's, We're You At These Shows?
To win the game, a player has to be the only player not to declare personal bankruptcy. When a player owes more money than they can raise by selling customers and bankrupting their businesses, they are out of the game.
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