Sad Update On ‘Flamingo’, the Pink Pigeon Found In a New York Park

Just last week we reported that a pink pigeon was found in a park here in New York State. Considering the fact that pink pigeons don't exist, speculation grew that this one had been dyed pink for a gender reveal. Wild Bird Fund, the the group that has been caring for the animal, now reports that 'Flamingo' did not survive.

We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away. Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins. - Wild Bird Fund

Get our free mobile app

According to New York's ABC7, the pink pigeon was found in Madison Square Park in Manhattan. At first look one might think how cool it is to see something so rare. Upon a closer look this bird was not healthy and appeared to be struggling.

The Wild Bird Fund reports that a good Samaritan contacted them about this pink pigeon and the fund is letting everyone know, pink pigeons do not exist. They are suggesting that this King Pigeon was deliberately dyed pink.

The Wild Bird Fund warn that domestic birds should not be released into the wild. When you send your pets out into the world without your care they are most likely facing starvation and/or death.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department

Rare Albino Deer Appearing in Western New York Have you ever seen one of the white albino deer in Western New York?