Nostalgia is everything to everyone. Certain smells bring you back to a time and place from years ago, and the same goes for taste. It can unlock a series of memories you thought were long gone. That's why we hold onto it so much. Sometimes even an image can take you right back.

I was recently on a cross country road trip and I stumbled upon something I thought was straight out of the past. We're used to things looking a certain way, so when it looks different it catches your eye. I saw a 12 pack of what I thought was Diet Cherry Coke from the 1980s. No, this wasn't time travel, but it was some excellent marketing.

When I say an image or a taste can transport you back in time, this is it right here. I found this while on the road in Ohio at a Kroger. I had also never been to a Kroger before, so that was also a nice treat.

I was surprised to see this, but it's not surprising when a brand does something fun for the summer. That's exactly what Coke did here.

However, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that the limited edition Diet Cherry Coke just hit the stores. The bad news is that you may have to travel to get it, just like I did. It turns out this is a deal with Kroger and a couple of other grocery stores that just happen to be outside of New York. It's going for $10.99 a 12 pack, which isn't too bad.

If you really want it bad enough people have listed it on eBay already, but for double the price.

Ohio seems to be the closest location to us in the Capital Region. Is an 8 hour drive worth it? I think so.

