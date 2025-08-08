Have you ever read something that makes your eyes roll so far back that you saw the past? That's exactly what happened to me when I saw the recommendation for what temperature Capital Region residents should be keeping their homes at this summer.

Energy costs have gone way up in New York and it looks like for many of us they will continue to rise. Many of these increases from power companies has come as they need a way to pay for the upkeep of the infrastructure. I am all about keeping that updated, but having the cost slide down to the consumer is always a bad plan.

While we've just finished with the winter weather and the high increase in heating our homes, now comes the summer and we will deal with the cost of cooling our homes. Personally I love the in between months where you don't need heat or AC, but they are very few. I'll do my best to hold off on AC until mid-June, and the heat until at least November. Obviously sometimes it can't be helped to turn them on early, especially if you have small children at home or an elderly person.

One tip they've provided to help save you money is laughable.

Recommended Indoor Temperature

78 degrees for your AC is a joke. That isn't comfortable for anyone, and I would argue that folks in Upstate New York go 9-10 degrees cooler with there thermostats once the heat really kicks in.

For me I want to feel refreshment and relief when I come inside on a hot summer day. 78 degrees doesn't seem like much of a break.

According to that post from USA Today, they recommend the higher temp plus something to control the humidity in your home. I suppose that would be a dehumidifier? Although I thought those were just for damp basements. I could be wrong.

Either way, I think the ideal temperature for a Capital Region home in the summer is probable 72. In the winter I'd say 68, though I have been known to set the heat around 65. No one wants a high National Grid or Central Hudson bill, but we're also human. We want to be comfortable in our own homes.

