Ready for Summer? Here Are 10 of the Top Tubing Locations In New York
The first official day of summer is Wednesday June 21st but with the arrival of Memorial Day Weekend it's time to let the outdoor fun begin! If the forecast holds up things are about to heat up with temperatures reaching the 80's. Time for hiking, biking, cooking out and tubing!
Tubing is a favorite New York pastime and the perfect way to celebrate summer. Here are 10 of the top tubing locations in New York State!
TUBBY TUBES RIVER COMPANY - Lake Luzerne, NY - The original "lazy River" tubing adventure.
- 2 hour round-trip
- Ages 2 and older
- Prices start at $33
BATTENKILL VALLEY OUTDOORS - Cambridge, NY
- Reservations are essential
- Customized trips (as long or short as you like)
- Tubing prices start at $35
AUSABLE CHASM RIVER TUBING - Ausable Chasm, NY
- Tubing available starting July 2023
- No reservation required
BEAVERBROOK OUTFITTERS - North Creek, NY
- Open for the season on June 26, 2023
- Prices start at $35
- Trips are approximately 2 hours
SILVER CANOE & WHITEWATER RAFTING - Port Jervis, NY
- 12 years of age or older
- 3 mile float
- Open Memorial Day Weekend
SACANDAGA OUTDOOR CENTER - Hadley, NY
- This is NOT lazy river tubing
- 16 years old and older
- Prices start at $60
LANDER'S RIVER TRIPS - Narrowsburg, NY
- Float for the day (5 hours/5 miles)
- Prices start at $15
- Open for the 2023 season
ADIRONDACK ADVENTURE CENTER - Lake Luzerne, NY
- Featuring a private island and private beach
- Prices start at $34
- Open Memorial Day Weekend
INDIAN HEAD CANOES & RAFTS - Barryville, NY
- Prices start at $38
- 3 mile and 6 mile tours
- Must be at least 65lbs
REBER RIVER TRIPS - Barryville, NY
- Prices start at $28
- 5, 6 and 12 mile trips