The annual New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) burn ban is in effect throughout the State and has been for several weeks. So, how did this Queensbury fire get out of control? It appears a fire was left unattended and now a child's playground has been torched.

The DEC burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14, 2026 and this ban prohibits residential brush burning, including leaves and yard debris. The key is to reduce wildfire risks during the early spring months. That means no burning of brush, tree limbs, leaves, and debris. If you do have a small cooking fire and campfire you can only use charcoal or dry, untreated wood, and you have to keep an eye on the fire.

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Pictured above is a partial result to an April 28th fire in Warren County in the town of Queensbury. Two Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire that damaged multiple structures including a child’s playhouse.

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Firefighters from Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury, and West Glens Falls Fire Departments contained the fire to 0.5 acres. Rangers issued a ticket for leaving a fire unattended.

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On April 29th six Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire in Essex County where a bus on the property was damaged by the fire. Take a look at this picture from the nearly 3-acre fire caused by illegal burning of garbage.

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