Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?

One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York.

On the Stadium Tour 2022 the bands played Flushing and Buffalo for the only 2 New York shows. In 2023 there's only 1 New York show and this time Def Leppard and Motley Crue have a new special guest.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue have announced the 2023 United States date for The World Tour with special guest Alice Cooper. At this time the only New York performance is scheduled for Saturday August 5, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The show starts at 5:30pm.

Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public on Friday December 16, 2022 at 10am. Tickets will be available at TicketMaster.com, LiveNation.com and the JMA Wireless Dome site.

After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America! - said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you! - Mötley Crüe

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, 4 of the top ten tours this year featured Classic Rock artists.

Elton John - $334,385,023 The Rolling Stones - $179,349,815 Red Hot Chili Peppers - $179,349,815 Def Leppard and Motley Crue - $173,474,649

