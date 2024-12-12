Popular New York Rock Band Called Out For Using AI Artwork On Tour Posters

Ai has become a resource for many but in the art community in continues to be a major problem and fans are calling out this band for using it.

Coheed and Cambria are one of the most beloved rock bands to come out of New York. They've been around since 1995 but between 2001 and 2003 is when they really caught fire with popular songs like 'A Favor House Atlantic' and 'Blood Red Summer." Fans loved their unique style and lead singer Claudio Sanchez's vocals and signature hair made them stand out in the rock world.

They announced earlier this week that they would be going on tour with Mastodon this summer. One of their stops will be here in Upstate New York at SPAC in May. They made the announcement with a pretty cool looking poster on their Instagram page.

As a fan of both Coheed and Mastodon I was very excited but fans immediately began to notice something weird about the poster. It appeared to be an AI created image. They were very quick to voice that displeasure on social media.

Whether you're a fan of the artwork or not you have to admit that there is something strange about an artist using AI to create art. There is an entire Reddit thread that is dedicated to this particular subject. It has left fans a little confused considering Claudio Sanchez's work in the comic book industry.

Coheed's whole lore is backed by their comic books, Claudio works with all sorts of artists with Evil Ink, Arthur Mask's illustrations for Kid Crazy are beyond breathtaking, and they have had artists design incredible merch and posters for years. What is the reason for this? Is this a label issue? - LeExpiredMilke/Reddit

Some diligent Reddit detectives were even able to track down the original AI artwork that was created and apparently purchased off of Shutterstock. It was credited to Bill Scoville, and longtime collaborator withe the band.