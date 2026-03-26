Teen Driver Leads Police On Wild Chase Through New York
One New York driver fled a traffic stop, struck a marked New York State Police vehicle and found himself in pursuit of officers. The driver is 16-years-old.
In the State of New York the earliest you may obtain a legal driver license is at the age of 17, if you have successfully completed a state-approved driver education course. The best you can have at 16 is a learner's permit. Is that why this driver decided to flee?
On Wednesday March 25th, just after 1 p.m., New York State Police Troop D Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 gray BMW on Carrier Circle in the town of DeWitt for switched license plates, heavy window tint, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
The operator failed to comply, and drove off, initiating a pursuit. During the pursuit, the operator intentionally struck a marked New York State Police CSU vehicle on Interstate 81, causing damage and disabling it. Additional New York State Police units continued the pursuit.
The pursuit continued through Oswego County into Oneida County, where the vehicle became disabled after running out of fuel on State Route 49. The operator, identified as a 16-year-old male, and a front-seat passenger were taken into custody and transported to State Police North Syracuse. The passenger was later released but the 16-year-old was charged with:
- Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree
- Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations
Further investigation revealed the juvenile had an active Family Court warrant out of Oneida County.
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