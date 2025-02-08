If you weren't a fan of paper straws, plastic ones could be making a comeback soon. President Trump is signing an executive order to put them back in restaurants.

One thing that President Donald Trump hasn't been short on since returning to office in January are executive orders. His latest one is going to make a lot of Americans happy who couldn't stand using paper straws.

In a post on multiple social media platforms the President of the United States proclaimed that he would be ending the "ridiculous" paper straw push from the Biden administration by signing an executive order.

Many people went without straws because they didn't like the paper ones for a variety of reasons. Some didn't like the texture of them in their mouths. Others didn't like that they got soggy halfway through their drinks. The plastic ones did have a significant advantage in avoiding the mushy middle.

The push for paper straws began a few years back as a way to stop pollution caused by plastics. Many plastic straws ended up in areas where they posed harm to wildlife, particularly in the ocean when they were ingested by Sealife. The paper straws were less harmful and many were biodegradable, and cause no harm to the environment.

President Trump Announces Aviation Safety Executive Orders In The Oval Office Of White House Getty Images loading...

While many restaurants around the Capital Region gave out the paper straws, some gave no straws at all. This executive order could see those restaurants return to handing out plastic straws to their customers.

The benefits of the paper straws were substantial, it wasn't enough to keep many from complaining about comfort level.