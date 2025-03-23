Party City Says They Will Be Bigger and Better, What About New York Stores That Have Closed?

Months after announcing the closure of stores across the United States, Party City posted on their social media accounts that they will be back and bigger than ever.

Apparently the party isn't over for Party City. They announced via their various social media accounts that they will be back and when they come back fans should be ready for an all new Party City experience.

With many locations, including those here in the Upstate New York closing up shop you have to wonder exactly what all of this means. What could a bigger and better experience be at Party City?

We’re transforming the way you celebrate with a fresh new look, expanded product selections, and even more ways to bring your party to life. Whether you’re planning birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion, the new Party City will be your ultimate destination for all things festive.

In the Capital Region we lost our Party City to the store closures that left hundreds of other locations closed as well. What will happen to those stores? They will remain closed and are not going to be a part of the "bigger and better" Party City.

As some Party City stores are closing, you can find great values. All of the remaining Party City stores will have those amazing items you’ve loved all your life.

Party City joined the growing list of retailers that closed in 2025 including Joanne Fabric and Forever 21. It can't help but make you wonder who else is struggling in this economy. There were also major restaurants that have closed, such as Red Robin.