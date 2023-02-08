Old Catskill Game Farm For Sale, Want to See What It Looks Like Today?

Remember the Catskill Game Farm? Of course you do! So many great memories were born following visits to the old farm in the 1970's, 80's and 90's. Ever think about going back to make new memories? Yes, I know the farm as we knew has been virtually abandoned for nearly 20 years but you can still go back.

The former petting zoo property at 400 Game Farm Road in Catskill, New York still offers a glimpse into what was America's premiere zoo but there are only 3 ways to see The Old Game Farm. You can either rent it, buy it or shoot a movie there.

The Catskill Game Farm was spread out over 200 acres and there is more than a glimpse of the family destination still visible. Scroll through the pictures to see old signs, buildings and the Giraffe House. If you would like to purchase the property, now is your chance. Corcoran Country Living has the place listed for $3.6 million.

The Catskill Game Farm attracted visitors from all over the world to see the more than 2000 animals and 150 species! Giraffes, Rhinos, Pygmy Hippos and more walked these grounds. As of September of 2022 the current owners are offering the abandoned zoo for film projects.

Lets see what the place looks like today and what you will get for your $3.6 million!

Explore the Old Catskill Game Farm Let's see what the Catskill Game Farm looks like in 2023. If you want to buy the place, contact agent Jeanne Rakowski at Corcoran Country Living

