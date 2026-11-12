It's only November and much of New York is already bracing for its first winter storm of the season. Right now weather experts are predicting some mixed precipitation from a Nor'easter that will impact much of Upstate, including parts of the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

How much snow will we get?

For much of the Capital Region the National Weather Service predicts less than an inch of snow, but for the higher elevations they're predicting up to 4 inches could fall Wednesday night through Friday. The expectation is wet snow mixed with rain, which could make for a messy commute Friday morning for some.

Who will see greatest impact from November Nor'easter?

As of right now, Wednesday November 11th, the Weather Channel is saying that New York City, New Jersey and Southern New England will see the biggest impacts form this particular system. This storm is very large and widespread, effecting parts of the Midwest as well. The good news is that they're not expecting this nor'easter to be a "high impact" storm, and also highlight that a nor'easter can happen at any time of the year as it is just a result of low pressure.

Read More: Polar Vortex Could Impact Much of Capital Region

Unlike over the summer when we had a nor'easter bring buckets upon buckets of rain, this particular one is not expected to have the same affect. That could all change as it gets closer to us, so make sure you're looking to your local meteorologists for the most up-to-date information.

In closing, yes an early storm is coming our way. No, it's not going to be this major chaos like some would have you believe.

We all know that November is not our of the question when it comes to snow and storms. We've seen some big ones over the years