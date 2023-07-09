Noel Gallagher’s NY Show Suddenly Cancelled! What Happened at SPAC?

If you have ever attended a concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) you know that it can be a wonderful experience. These shows are an opportunity to evacuate from your every day life for a few hours. On Saturday night the audience literally had to evacuate the venue.

What happened at the Noel Gallagher concert? Here's what we know so far.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were scheduled to perform in Saratoga on Saturday July 8, 2023. The crowd started to gather around 5 o'clock in the afternoon and the show started as planned with Metric as the support act. Special guest Garbage followed with a complete 15 song set.

By all accounts, to this point, Saturday's events at SPAC were business as usual. According to the set times listed on the SPAC website, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were scheduled to hit the stage at 9:40pm. At approximately 10pm an announcement was made that the show would not be able to continue due to "circumstances beyond our control".

Fans posting on social media commented, in addition to the announcement from the stage to evacuate, this message was projected on the venue video screens.

Attention! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask that you calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push.

No official word from Live Nation or SPAC at this time.

