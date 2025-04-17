The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was finally announced, but when will it be available for New York gamers?

Gaming fans everywhere got some great news about a week ago that the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally going to be available in the United States. Along with that good news did come a little bit of bad news.

It turned out that the price of the Switch 2 was going to be a little higher than usual for this particular system. The console itself will cost around $450, with digital games costing $80, and physical games costing around $90. If you thought those prices seemed very high you weren't alone.

Switch 2 - Available June 5, 2025

Despite the high prices on those games people were very happy to learn that they'd be able to get this for the summer of 2025. The official release will be June 5th. While preorders began, suddenly they were paused.

The Tariff Affect

Video game fans wanted to make sure they were going to be able to get the new system when it came out but as of right now the preorders for the Switch 2 are delayed. The reason why is because of the uncertainty of the Trump Administration's tariffs that seem to on again and off again. According to Engadget, preorders are still happening in other parts of the world, just not here.

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.

As of now, the June 5th release date hasn't changed, but preorders still have not been determined, leaving Capital Region gamers wondering if they'll be able to get their hands on it. Some reports indicate that Nintendo is already stock piling Switch 2s for the US release in the even that the preorder process continues to be delayed.