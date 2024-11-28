New York’s Worst Thanksgiving Day Snow Storms Remembered

When you live in Upstate New York some early snow will never surprise you, but Thanksgiving Day has given us some pretty memorable storms.

You can always anticipate a few things on Thanksgiving here in New York. You'll probably be leaving with leftovers, The Cowboys will lose and someone will so something offensive at dinner. What you may not anticipate is the possibility of snow.

Over the years New York has had some pretty sizable snow storms on various holidays including Christmas, Valentine's Day and even Halloween. Thanksgiving is also one of those holidays where we could get snow. Will we? Maybe not, but the potential to see some of that wet nasty white stuff is always in the air.

I went to the Almanac to see exactly how many storms we've had on Thanksgiving as well as how much snow they've left behind. Historically speaking, we've really been pounded by mother nature.

New York's Worst Thanksgiving Day Storms Gallery Credit: Canva

As you can see, mother nature can be incredibly unpredictable. Make sure that you are prepared for any sort of emergency weather especially during the holidays when many stores will be closed. Stock up on what you may need and keep a close eye on the forecast to make sure you're making the best plans for your family.

Enjoy the time and holidays as much as you can, but never forget that just because you don't want a storm to happen doesn't mean that it won't.