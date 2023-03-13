New York’s Unclaimed Funds, This is How To Claim Your Share of $17 Billion

New York State could have a chunk of your money and you don't even know it. Do you want the State to keep it or do you want your money back? Whether you are struggling with money right now or not, this is YOUR money, let's get it back to you. Tens of thousands of dollars were paid out over the weekend. Don't leave yours behind.

New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money and the State is paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars to residents every day. For example, in 2022 approximately $400 million was returned to New Yorkers and the payments are continuing in 2023. Here's how to get yours.

The State of New York has more than $17 Billion dollars worth of unclaimed funds and they payout $1.5 million every day. According to the New York State Comptrollers Office, this is considered "lost money" from insurance settlements, unclosed bank accounts, estate proceeds, telephone and utility security deposits and abandoned property settlements to name just a few.

There's well over $100 million In the Capital Region alone that is still unclaimed and waiting for you. The amount could be $100 or thousands of dollars. You won't know until you look. In order to search for your lost money you will be asked for your first and last name or an organization's name. Begin your search HERE.

