New Yorkers Will See Big Increase In Electricity Bill Soon

Ontario, Canada has announced it it adding a big tax on the electricity that it supplies to the United States, and it will affect multiple states including New York.

The ongoing tariff battle between the US and Canada continues and now it looks like many New Yorkers are set to feel the brunt of it.

On Thursday Canada announced retaliation for the Trump imposed tariff's on Canada. Premier Doug Ford announced that they will be imposing a 25% tax on electricity that is purchased by the United States. The three states that purchase electricity from Canada right now are New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Canadians Celebrate The Coronation Of King Charles III Ontaio Premier Doug Ford/Getty Images loading...

The 25 percent tax is set to take affect on Monday, March 10th. Ford had this to say on the tax.

This Monday, we're putting a tariff, a 25 per cent tariff, on the electricity to the 1.5 million homes and businesses in those three states.

According to CBC Ford said he doesn't want to have to do this, but he has to. He also added that it really bothers him.

All of this comes after the 25 percent tariff that President Trump put on Canadian good Tuesday. Canada had responded with 25 percent tariffs on some American products as well, but the energy tax is now another blow in this game of political chicken.

Some experts expect that President Trump will put a pause on those tariffs until April, and with the looming threat of sky high energy costs for many Americans you have to hope that they come to a quick and not so costly resolution.