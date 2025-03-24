New Yorkers Who Text Back Quickly Are More Caring, According to Study

If you're someone who takes a while to reply to a text message it shows that you lack in the caring department.

How long do you take to reply to a text message? Are you someone who replies right away? Do you take a little while to get back to the message or do you just leave the person on read and walk away? It turns out that those traits can mean a few different things.

According to a new study from Princeton University, people who reply quickly to text messages are more caring individuals. While those who take longer to reply are "emotionally unavailable."

One of my biggest pet peeves is how long it takes for someone to reply to a text message. If it takes a long time it just says to me that person doesn't seem to care about getting back to me. It's especially annoying when you ask a question, see that it was read, and no reply for hours or sometimes not at all.

People who don't reply are rude

Yes, I said it. We have our phones glued to us 24/7 these days. To say you "didn't see a text" or you must have "missed it" is no longer a viable excuse.

I don't think you go through a day without seeing someone on their phone either scrolling social media or texting someone else. If they aren't replying to you that's probably a personal choice that they made.

There are exceptions to this. Some people have set aside times to "unplug" and therefore if you texted them at that time they may be late to get back to you. Let's be honest, we all need a break from our phones every once in a while.