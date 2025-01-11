New Yorkers Who Drink Coffee Could Be Extending Their Life

Doing something as simple as drinking your morning coffee may have more health benefits than you thought and here's why.

How many cups of coffee are you drinking on a daily basis? What time of day are you drinking those cups of coffee? Americans drink 400 millions cups of coffee each day, which is about 7 out of every 10 people here in the United States.

Did you know that if those people are drinking their coffee as part of their morning routine they're helping to maintain a healthy and long life? Yes, that is correct. A new study has shown that morning coffee can have significant heart health benefits.

This new study says that people who drink their coffee in the morning were at significantly lower risk of cardio vascular disease, or heart disease. It also showed that their mortality risk was lower than those who drink coffee all day long.

The reason why the health benefits were seen mostly in morning coffee drinkers was that people who consumed the beverage in the afternoon saw it negatively affecting their internal clocks. Sleep is also part of your overall health and wellbeing, and not getting enough of it can produce negative effects.

A possible explanation is that consuming coffee in the afternoon or evening may disrupt circadian rhythms and levels of hormones such as melatonin. This, in turn, leads to changes in cardiovascular risk factors such as inflammation and blood pressure. - Dr. Lu Qi

One of the main reasons for the study was to see the effect that caffeine can have on our bodies. The morning coffee drinks saw significantly less risk than the afternoon drinkers. They found that moderate coffee drinking has health benefits, but need to conduct further research on how much and time of day impacts on the body.

For now, drink up! Here's to your health.