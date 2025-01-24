New York Yankees Icon In Trouble For Covering Up Child Sex Abuse at NY Church

The former member of the Yankees "cour four" was not named as an abuser, but is named in the alleged cover up.

For 17 years Mariano Rivera was the embodiment for what it meant to be a New York Yankee. One of the greatest closers of all time, he pitched his way to five World Series wins and 13 all-star appearances in his career. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2019, but now new allegations could put a very dark cloud over those achievements.

In a new court case, a defendant who is now 17, says she was repeatedly abused at a summer camp and that Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, were aware of the abuse going on. She was 10 at the time and the abuse was inflicted by an older camper they say was around 11.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Getty Images loading...

According to Yahoo,

The girl told her mother about the abuse and then reported her concerns to Clara Rivera, who told the mother that she would investigate and get back to her, the lawsuit said. But the situation was not rectified, court documents say, and the Riveras allegedly told the mother the girl was “safe and in no danger."

The allegations go on to say that the abuse continued inside of the Rivera's home that same summer. They say that the Rivera's invited children from the church to their home where the 11-year-old, only identified as "MG", abused the girl more.

The lawsuit states that the Rivera's isolated and then intimidated the girl into staying quiet about the abuse so not to cause trouble for the church, Refuge of Hope. The mother is upset that they knew about it and took no action to stop it but instead attempt to cover it up.