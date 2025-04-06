New York Troopers Bust Ghost Gun Ring, Hundreds of Rounds Seized

New York State Police arrest an Ogdensburg man on several charges relating to the manufacturing of 'Ghost Guns'.

Following a 6-month 'Ghost Gun' investigation, New York State Troopers were able to recover, in part, approximately 10 'Ghost Guns', hundreds of rounds of ammunition and various gun parts as part of an illegal gun manufacturing operation.

On Thursday April 3, 2025, according to a New York State Police press release, officers from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Covington Street in the city of Ogdensburg, NY.

Once inside the dwelling, officers were able to recover several items that the suspect was using to manufacture firearms. The investigation is ongoing but officers did announce the arrest of 29-year-old Patrick Murphy of Ogdensburg.

A 'Ghost Gun' is defined as a firearm that is manufactured by a private individual as opposed to a licensed company or government entity. Here is a list of items seized after the search warrant was executed:

7 ghost hand guns

3 AR style ghost assault rifles

1 3D printer

Multiple 3D printed lower handgun receivers and rifle frames

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Numerous 3D printed high-capacity magazines in various calibers

Miscellaneous gun parts

Computer and other electronic devices associated with the manufacturing of ghost guns

Patrick Murphy was charged with;

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm - 1st degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm - 3rd degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm - 4th degree

More charges are expected to follow

