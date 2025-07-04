Captured on Video: New York State Trooper’s Heartwarming Patriotic Gesture
New York State Trooper creates a memorable moment and reminds us not to take the American flag for granted. Watch the video below as this officer scales the fence of a baseball field backstop to untangle a flag so it flies freely again.
Thank you Trooper Hanaburgh. Your patriotic act took only a few seconds but the impression will last forever.
The flag of the United States, sometimes called 'Old Glory' or the 'stars and stripes', is a symbol of freedom before which Americans recite the pledge of allegiance. The American flag represents freedom, honor and respect and should be treated with the same honor and respect.
This time of year reminds us what the flag stands for. As we approach the Fourth of July, Trooper Hanaburgh’s act is a reminder that patriotism doesn’t always come with fireworks, sometimes, it’s as simple as doing the right thing when no one asks you to. - New York State Police on Facebook
Did you know that the American flag's 13 red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies. Its 50 white stars on a blue background represent the 50 states. Each of the colors on the flag has a meaning:
- Red: valor and bravery
- White: purity and innocence
- Blue: vigilance, perseverance, and justice
According to Veterans of Foreign Wars:
- Do not let the flag touch the ground.
- Do not fly flag upside down unless there is an emergency
- Do not carry the flag flat, or carry things in it
- Do not use the flag as clothing
- Do not store the flag where it can get dirty
- Do not use it as a cover
- Do not fasten it or tie it back. Always allow it to fall free
- Do not draw on, or otherwise mark the flag
