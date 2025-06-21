New York State is home to 8 of the Top 10 department stores in America. Let's see which stores call the Empire State home and which 2 we are missing out on.

USA Today recently asked readers to vote on their favorite departments stores. New Yorkers will be happy to learn that we are home to 8 of the very best in America. Some of the results might surprise you. Let's take a look.

When I first saw the list of Top 10 Department Stores In America I paused. I didn't think some of these stores would be defined as 'department stores'. I pictures big, stand-alone, stores with elevators and , well, different departments. Here is the official definition of department store.

"A large store stocking many varieties of goods in different departments". - Oxford Languages Well, when you put it that way this makes perfect sense. Simple enough! Before we get to the specific stores, did you know New York is also home to some of the best malls in America?

Here are the Top 5 Malls in New York State:

Destiny USA - Syracuse Walden Galleria - Buffalo Crossgates Mall - Albany Palisades Mall - West Nyack Eastview Mall - Rochester

Out of the Top 10 Department Stores In America 2 cannot be found in New York State. Dillard's ranked #10 in America but this brand does not have any locations in the northeast. Belk ranked #3 but is also absent from New York.

