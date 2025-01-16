New York TikTok Users Flock To New Chinese Owned App

With the proposed TikTok ban just days away in the United States, many user here in New York have found a new app and its downloads are dominating app stores.

On January 19, 2025 TikTok will officially be banned in the United States. Unless there is a last minute change to this new law, it is expected to be upheld. Of course this has many TikTok users very upset and wondering where will they go next.

Many have decided against using the popular social media platforms owned by Meta after Mark Zuckerberg said he would be loosening up restrictions on both hate speech and free speech. That's left TikTok users to find the next app that will allow them the same freedoms that TikTok did.

In what some are calling a great "migration," many have moved over to another Chinese owned app called RedNote. The biggest difference between RedNote and and TikTok is that it is kind of a combination of TikTok, Reddit, and X all in one place. While many are calling it RedNote, the Chinese translation of the name means little red book.

Should users be concerned with this app as well?

RedNote is much more Chinese than TikTok was, and is heavily censored. There is also no politics allowed on it. Users of that app are welcoming American users with open arms, according to CNN.

One of the app’s key features is its content algorithm, which focuses on user interests rather than the people they follow. Some users say this fosters more original content and reduces the dominance of powerful influencers. The company behind the app, Xingin Information Technology, was founded by Charlwin Mao and Miranda Qu and is headquartered in Shanghai.

It seems like trading one app for more of the same. If TikTok is being banned because it is owned by a Chinese company, how long before RedNote, or the popular Lemon8 is also banned?