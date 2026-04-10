These are the top 10 regions of New York to get a tick bite. It's not even May and we have already found 2 ticks on our dog Mondo. We haven't been hiking and he isn't rolling around in the grass. We found these 2 ticks after a typical day and evening walk around the neighborhood. That tells me tick season could be strong in 2026.

Ticks are everywhere but here are the 10 regions of New York to pay extra attention. You certainly don't want to be bit by a tick and risk getting, Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever or Alpha-Gal Syndrome, where you become allergic to meats.

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In the Months of April and May, according to the University of Rhode Island TickEncounter, New Yorkers are most likely to see the Blacklegged Deer Tick, American Dog Tick and the Lone Star Tick, each capable of transmitting diseases.

Read more; Here are 5 of the Best Campgrounds In the Capital Region

Scroll down to see the regions of New York where you have the greatest chance of being bit by a tick. But first here are some tips to follow if you do get bit.

518 News, New York, tick season Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests these steps if you are bitten by a tick:

Remove the tick ASAP Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick. After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet.

Watch for Symptoms for 30 Days Rash Fever Fatigue Headache Muscle pain Joint swelling and pain



Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

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