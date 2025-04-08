New York State Police Strike: Meth Lab Seized, Felon Arrested
New York State Police were successful in shutting down a meth lab and, in the process, arrested a known felon.
If you are familiar with the television show 'Breaking Bad' you have some idea of how lethal a meth lab can be. The difference between 'Breaking Bad' and the story you are about to read is one is fiction created for television and the other was real life in this New York County.
On Thursday April 3rd, according to a New York State Police press release, officers from Troop E Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Uniform Force and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team West (CCSERT) were able to seize a meth lab in Schuyler County.
This remains an open investigation, however, officers executed a search warrant at 2665 Church Road in Reading, NY. You won't believe what they found. Oh, and it appears this meth lab is located next to a church and playground.
During the initial investigation officers were able to seize the following items:
- Approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine
- Approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine oil
- Approximately 2 gallons of methamphetamine oil
- Approximately 1/8 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms
- Approximately 300 pseudoephedrine pills
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials
- One antique pistol
- Laboratory equipment, solvents, and chemical reagents used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine
New York State Troopers arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Wright of Reading, NY. These are some of his initial charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd with Intent to Sell
- Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree
