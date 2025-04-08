New York State Police Strike: Meth Lab Seized, Felon Arrested

New York State Police were successful in shutting down a meth lab and, in the process, arrested a known felon.

If you are familiar with the television show 'Breaking Bad' you have some idea of how lethal a meth lab can be. The difference between 'Breaking Bad' and the story you are about to read is one is fiction created for television and the other was real life in this New York County.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday April 3rd, according to a New York State Police press release, officers from Troop E Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Uniform Force and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team West (CCSERT) were able to seize a meth lab in Schuyler County.

This remains an open investigation, however, officers executed a search warrant at 2665 Church Road in Reading, NY. You won't believe what they found. Oh, and it appears this meth lab is located next to a church and playground.

518 News, Schuyler County, New York State Police, meth lab Google loading...

During the initial investigation officers were able to seize the following items:

Approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine oil

Approximately 2 gallons of methamphetamine oil

Approximately 1/8 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 300 pseudoephedrine pills

Digital scales

Packaging materials

One antique pistol

Laboratory equipment, solvents, and chemical reagents used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine

518 News, Schuyler County, New York State Police, meth lab troopers.ny.gov loading...

New York State Troopers arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Wright of Reading, NY. These are some of his initial charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd with Intent to Sell

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree

Snyder's Tavern, West Shokan, New York Not everything is what it appears to be. Is Snyder's Tavern in West Shokan, New York open or closed, haunted or welcoming? Let's investigate. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Karolyi