New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Know This Individual?

New York State Police are seeking your help in identifying an individual accused of breaking into a store in the middle of the night. A more accurate description is that the break in took place in the early morning hours. Take a look at the video and pictures below to see if you recognize the suspect.

Should you have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police Troop D at 316-379-0012. Here's what happened.

On Monday August 19th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, an individual illegally entered McKnight's Maple Market in Chase Mills, NY at approximately 4:30am.

As you will see in the video below, the suspect effortlessly enters the store, temporarily leaving the door open behind him. Dressed in a hoodie-style jacket and carrying a flashlight, this individual appears to have a type of satchel on his person.

During business hours McKnight's Maple Market is a self-serve stand where you select your corn, tomatoes, peaches, etc. It appears operating on the honor system of paying for what you take was allegedly lost on this individual.

To be fair this individual is not seen taking anything during this short video clip. It does appear that the suspect is familiar with the store as he walked directly to an item behind the counter and is seen inspecting that area closely from all sides. The suspect also realizes he left the door open and closes it before continuing with his crime.

