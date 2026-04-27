New York State Police have introduced their latest line of vehicles used to protect and serve the community. Take a closer look at the Ford Mustang GT 500, 19 of which have been acquired and are about to hit the roads across New York State.

According to Ford, the 2026 Ford Mustangs feature immense performance, with the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, delivering over 795 horsepower and can go zero to 60mph in less than 3.3 seconds. These vehicles top out at over 200mph. My 2016 Honda CRV can achieve approximately half that speed, at best.

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With the addition of these Mustangs to the New York State Police fleet, officers hope to modernize traffic enforcement capabilities and enhance roadway safety across the state.

Read more; Teens Arrested After Allegedly Throwing A Full Beverage Can At A New York State Patrol Vehicle

These vehicles represent a thoughtful and strategic addition to our fleet. Our goal is to provide troopers with the tools they need to safely and effectively carry out their mission. The Mustang enhances our ability to conduct traffic enforcement while reinforcing our commitment to protecting the public on New York’s roadways. - Superintendent Steven G. James

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The Mustangs, which cost about 30% less than the patrol SUVs, will be deployed in a targeted manner in each State Police Troop on highways to support high-visibility enforcement details and complement existing patrol vehicles.

Around 1917, New York State Police started using Ford Model T's. Over the years the fleet has been comprised of a variety of vehicles, makes and models. The Plymouth Fury was introduced in the late 1960's, Dodge Monaco, Dodge Diplomat, Chevy Blazer, Chevy Camaro, Chevy Caprice, and Ford Crown Vic are just an example of other makes and models used over the years.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

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