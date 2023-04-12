New York State Fire Danger Is High; Here’s One Reason Burning Trash Is Illegal

Is New York burning up? Not exactly, but the state is experiencing a serious level of concern when it comes to fire danger. As a matter of fact, the majority of the State is at HIGH risk of fire danger, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (DEC)

In the last week alone wildland fires broke out across New York State due to various reasons, including burning old vineyard posts, burning oak leaf litter and some dead standing oak trees and residential brush burning. Take a look at the disaster these flames left behind.

From now until May 14th, New York State has a burn ban in effect. This means open burning is prohibited. It is illegal to burn trash, including paper, glass, metal or plastics. It is also illegal to burn loose leaf piles.

April 8 - According to the DEC, Forest Rangers responded to a wildland fire in Forestville, NY. The cause of the fire was the landowner burning old vineyard posts. While making a short trip to get more posts, the fire spread.

April 8 - Forest Rangers responded to a wildland fire in Patterson, NY. The fire was burning oak leaf litter and some dead standing oak trees.

April 9 - Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with a brush fire in the town of Cambridge, NY., which became a six-acre fire.

April 9 - Forest Rangers and local fire departments responded to a brush fire in Austerlitz, NY. The six-acre fire was caused by a powerline that burned through three trees before the power was shut off.

