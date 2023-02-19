New York State Fair Announces Concert Lineup for Summer 2023
In just six months the gates to the Great New York State Fair will open and the fun will begin! Ride the rides, have several bites to eat and take in a concert or two. The 2023 season will kick off on Wednesday August 23rd and wrap up on Monday September 1st, Labor Day.
The free concerts at the New York State Fair in Syracuse are starting to be announced so let's make sure you don't miss a thing. Check the dates and details below.
Admission to the 2023 New York State Fair is $6 for adults but if you are under 12 or over 65 your ticket is free. The fairgrounds hours are:
- Monday through Thursday - 9am - 11pm
- Friday through Sunday - 9am - 11:59pm (no entry or re-entry after 10pm)
- Monday 9/4 (Labor Day) the grounds will fully close at 9pm
- For additional event hours click HERE
Concerts at the New York State Fair are free with your admission to the fairgrounds. Here are the shows currently scheduled for the 2023 season at the New York State Fair.
- Wednesday 8/23 at 1pm - Chubby Checker - Chevy Court
- Thursday 8/24 at 8pm - Theory of A Deadman - Chevy Park
- Monday 8/28 at 1pm - Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone - Chevy Court
- Tuesday 8/29 at 1pm - Tommy James and the Shondells - Chevy Court
- Tuesday 8/29 at 8pm - Tyler Hubbard - Chevy Park
Many more artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Keep checking back here for the latest updates. In the meantime, let's take a look back at some of the artists that played the New York State Fair in the past.