The Great New York State Fair is not quite finished adding artists to their 2025 entertainment lineup. Today fair officials have announced the latest band scheduled to take the Suburban Park Stage this August.

Today's announcement spotlights a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that have ruled the radio airwaves since the 1970's. This year's appearance marks the bands 8th time playing the New York State Fair.

The New York State Fair welcomes Lynyrd Skynyrd to the Suburban Park Stage on Thursday August 28th at 8pm.

Your general admission ticket to the state fair is also your ticket to any and all of the concerts scheduled for this year. From now until the 4th of July, take advantage of 'Star Spangled Savings' by purchasing advanced tickets for just $6 each. Children under 12 and adults over 65 are admitted free. Daily parking at the fair is around $12.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s behind some of the greatest songs ever written and that are instantly recognizable. We’re excited to have them as part of our lineup for the 2025 Fair and know they’ll draw a huge crowd eager to sing along to their favorites. - Fair Director Julie LaFave

The New York State Fair will be open Wednesday August 20th through Sunday August 31st from 9am - 11pm. On Monday September 1st the fairgrounds close at 9pm. The Wade Midway will open at 11am each day of the fair.

Although the concerts are free with your paid admission to the fair, there are a limited number of bleacher-style seats available on a first come, first served basis. These seats can be accessed as early as 9am.

