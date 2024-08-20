We Bet You Didn’t Know These 10 Facts About New York State

While you may have called New York your home for your entire life we bet you might now know a few of these!

I have been living in the Capital Region since November of 1985. Mostly because that was the year I was born. I absolutely love this area and will call it my home for as long as I am allowed to.

That being said, I have to admit that even I didn't know some of these facts about the state. We have invented quite a few things, and some of those items are things that I 100% could not live without.

New York State is giant and has some of the most beautiful landscape on the Eastern seaboard. There is so much history in New York State, from the Erie Canal to the Catskills, the birth of American stand-up comedy. - Adam Savage

Did you know that we have the longest running fair in the US? Or that we have the longest toll road (not a fan of paying though)? We have a ton of history to explore and I think that is what makes this state so amazing. You never know what you'll discover each and every day.

So buckle up and get ready for an education! Remember, learning is fun!