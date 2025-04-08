Upstate New York’s Rocking Connection To ‘A Minecraft Movie’

'A Minecraft Movie' is the biggest movie in the world right now and if you listen closely you can hear the voice a familiar Capital Region native.

If you had told me that 'A Minecraft Movie' was going to be the biggest movie all year I would have probably told you that you were insane. However this prophecy has come to pass and after making Over $160 million on it's opening weekend here in the United States and over $300 million world wide, it is a massive success.

On Friday night, opening night, I took my kids to see this move as my son is an avid Minecraft player. It was no surprise that they both loved this movie and I can quickly see it becoming one that is in heavy rotation once you can watch it at home.

What was a nice surprise to me was to see Jason Momoa's character rocking out to a band that is all too familiar to me and many Capital Region rock music fans.

During the first part of the movie when we're being introduced to former video game champion Garret "The Garbage Man" he is absolutely rocking out to the sounds of Dirty Honey, and the incredible vocals of Niskayuna native Marc LaBelle.

A Minecraft Movie - Fan Event Mexico City Getty Images loading...

The song that you hear is Dirty Honey's "When I'm Gone." It's not the album version you heard in 2019, but instead the "Minecraft version." You can hear that on the official "A Minecraft Movie" soundtrack, which I have been listening to since this weekend.

What's even better is that my kids both love the song, and we shall start the process of making sure they are both great fans of rock music for the rest of their lives.