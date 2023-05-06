New York Residents Beware of the Latest Phone Scam! Here’s What To Know

Scams seem to be something that will always be around, new twists and approach, but always someone trying to take advantage of you. These criminals usually want your money or your identity, which could lead them to more of your money.

The latest scam has been spreading across New York State and recently Ulster County seems to be hardest hit. There is every reason to believe that the entire state will be targeted. Here's what you should know to protect yourself.

New York State Police have received reports that residents in the Kingston, NY area have been getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Trooper. The imposter scares the victim into believing they owe taxes. The fake officer indicates that he is enforcing unpaid taxes and threatening arrest.

The first thing you should know is that the New York State Police DOES NOT CALL ON BEHALF OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMEENT TO COLLECT UNPAID TAXES. Here's what else you should know.

Common sense would tell you that you have done nothing wrong but, these types of calls can take you off-guard and cause panic and anxiety. The sense of urgency could get you do supply info or cash and the next thing you know that gotcha! Here are some tips to protect yourself;

Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money.

If the scammer claims to be a Trooper, get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.

