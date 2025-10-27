When it comes to fall beverages a pumpkin spice coffee is on most people's list. Obviously there are some of us out there that don't like it, but let's try not to yuck on someone else's yum. Pumpkin spice and apple are the big dogs when it comes to fall. The question is, how much are we willing to pay for that flavor that only comes around once a year?

Most expensive Pumpkin Spice Coffee:

New York - $7.89 Los Angeles/San Jose, CA - $7.06 San Francisco, CA/Virginia Beach, VA - $7.01 Kansas City, MO - $6.98 San Diego, CA - $6.95

I was both shocked and not shocked to see the difference in price between say New York and Boston. It's almost a dollar difference for what I assume is the same drink. New York prices have always been a bit more inflated, but this just seems to be on the ridiculous size. There logically can't be a reason other than inflation and location that can justify just a difference.

Here's a hack for you all. I've been doing this all fall and enjoyed many PSLs or at least pumpkin spice coffee. Get yourself some pumpkin spice creamer and make that coffee at home. Is it the same? No. However it will cost you far less to buy a bag of decent ground coffee (or whole bean if you're fancy) and container of cream.

Is there anything wrong with indulging on a coffee out every now and then? No way! Live it up. You'll be happier, but maybe don't spend close to $8 per cup of coffee a day. That just seems irresponsible to me.