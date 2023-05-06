New York Parents, Do Your Kids Have Fake ID’s? They Could Get 7 Years

Ahh, the fake ID. This has been the subject of jokes and sneaky behavior for years. There are countless movie scenes that get a good laugh at the use of a false Id, typically used for and underaged individual attempting to purchase alcohol. In reality, using a fake ID isn't always funny.

In some cases, when a fake ID is used in New York State, the individual could end up in Sate prison for up to 7 years!

The first thing you should know is that purchasing a fake ID is LEGAL in New York but that's just about where the legality ends. According to TrafficTickets.com, it is a felony offense to make or sell a fake ID. The penalties, if caught, vary.

Let's start with letting someone borrow your legal ID. If that imposter is caught using ID that is not theirs they stand to spend 15 days in jail and could be fined as much as $300. You, as the lender could also be charged.

If you are found in criminal possession of a fake ID, the State of New York could charge you with a class D felony. The result of this charge could cost you a hefty fine and up to 7 years in state prison. Let's say your fake ID contains the identity of a real person, you could be charged with criminal impersonation, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail.

Rosenblum Law is a great resource with far more details on what could happen to you if caught, making and /or using a fake ID. Bottom line? Just wait until you have your own ID.

