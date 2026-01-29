Each of the Seven Wonders of the World are remarkable for natural and manmade beauty, presence and...well...wonder. Truth is there are 14 wonders of the world. The original 7 wonders on the 'Ancient World' list and a different 7 wonders on the 'New Seven Wonders of the World' created in 2000.

If the world can have fourteen 'wonders of the world', New York State should add to the latest list by contributing the 8th Wonder of the World. Which New York landmark would you say deserves that title?

Here are the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World:

Here are the New Seven Wonders of the World:

Now that we are up to date on the Fourteen Wonders of the World, it is time to represent New York State. Which landmark deserves the distinction of 8th Wonder in the World?

According to the site SFGATE, California claims to have the 8th Wonder of the World with the 129-foot Burney Falls. Yes, this is a beautiful spot in Northern California and President Theodore Roosevelt suggested the label of 8th Wonder of the World.

Locals even go as far to say that Burney Falls is better than Niagara Falls. Leave it to the California hippies to make such a lame claim. Not only do we have Niagara Falls but we have these fine New York suggestions for 8th Wonder of the World.

