New York Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 20 Items

We are 2 weeks into the Spring season and it's time for Spring cleaning. Get rid of those old computer monitors, the closet stuffed with clothes you haven't worn in 5 years and that garage filled with everything but your car.

What to do with these items that you want to move on from? Donating would be a great idea but before you do, there's something you should know. Here's 10 items Goodwill will not accept in New York State.

Forbes reports that Goodwill Industries International is the 7th largest charity in the United States but they don't accept everything. Before you load the SUV with your stuff and head to your neighborhood Goodwill location, scroll through this list of 10 items Goodwill New York will not accept.

STUFFED ANIMALS - Goodwill New York will not accept stuffed animals, infant toys or games.

HELMETS - Goodwill New York will not accept motorcycle or bicycle helmets.

BEDS - Goodwill New York will not accept beds and mattresses, including bed frames and futons.

TREADMILL - Goodwill New York will not accept your old treadmill or elliptical.

MEDICAL DEVICES - Goodwill New York will not accept your medical equipment such as blood pressure and diabetes tracking machines.

COUCH - Goodwill New York will not accept your old couch or any furniture at this time.

VHS PLAYERS - Goodwill New York will not accept old VHS Players or tube televisions.

GAS POWERED EQUIPMENT - Goodwill New York will not accept gas powered equipment such as oven, grills and BBQs

STROLLERS/CAR SEATS

PHONES - Goodwill New York will not accept old phones but they will accept certain iPhones. For a complete list of what they will and will not accept, check HERE.

