New York Garage Find, 1978 Mercedes Parked for Over 20 Years

What's in your neighbor's garage?

One day, in the early 2000's, in an undisclosed New York State garage, the owner of a 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC parked the car in the garage and left it to sit, until now. See if this classic car can be restored and resold in 2023. The before and after pictures will surprise you.

The car crew at AMMO NYC specialize in a variety of car related restoration and cleaning. They are the ones that documented this New York State garage find. Their YouTube Channel is filled with classic cars, sports cars, trucks and more.

According Hagerty.com, the Mercedes Benz 450 SLC had a 4.5-liter, fuel-injected V-8 engine with an overhead cam. This baby ran with 230 horsepower. The Benz found in this New York Garage has automatic climate control and a remote control. Let's see if the AMMO NYC crew can get the 14-inch aluminum wheels and the interior cleaned up and ready to sell.

The Benz pictured above is not the exact car found in the New York garage but it is a 1978 Mercedes and has a phone! In 1978! I had no idea cars had phones that far back but I was in 7th grade at the time. Now let's see the most recent find.

New York Garage Find - 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC This 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC has been sitting untouched in a New York garage for more than 20 years. Covered in dirt with mold crawling all over the interior, can this be restored and resold? Check out the before and after from YouTube.com-AMMO NYC

