New York Eaglet Hangs 120 Feet In The Air By A Talon Before Being Rescued

According to CBS News there are approximately 1,000 bald eagles in New York State, which doesn't sound like a lot when you consider we have over 54,000 square miles of land. In the 1970's we only had 2 bald eagles in the entire state so we've come a long way! Now we have to protect these majestic birds and their young at all costs.

Recently one young eagle, known as an eaglet, found himself in a deadly situation after getting stuck in a tree. How did he get stuck? How did he get unstuck? Here's what went down.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers (DEC) came to the rescue of a distressed eaglet in Broome County but they aren't the only heroes. On Thursday June 22nd DEC Officer Wing (ironic, I know) responded to a report of an eaglet stuck in a tree just below its nest in the town of Fenton, New York.

A local resident had been watching an eagle nest when they noticed the distressed bird. Officer Wing reported to the scene, near the Chenango River along Route 88, and together were able to located the exact location of the eaglet. First problem was that the bird had to be about 120 feet up in a pine tree.

Officer Wing was able to connect with a nearby State Department of Transportation (DOT) climber who agreed to make the attempt at saving eaglet. Reports are that the bird's talon was caught in the crook of a branch. The DOT climber was able to free the eagle.

Officials on the ground were able to safely collect the eaglet and get the bird to the care of DEC Wildlife staff. The eaglet was then sent for treatment at the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital at Cornell University.

