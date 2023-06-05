New York Drivers License One Year Later, What Does The X Mean?

June is Pride Month which, according to the Library of Congress, is a month-long celebration demonstrating how LGBTQ Americans have strengthened our country, by using their talent and creativity to help create awareness and goodwill.

This month also marks the 1st anniversary of having the ability to select an M, F or an X on your New York State drivers license. What do these things have in common?

The New York State drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. Beginning May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

When you get your new license of Real ID, you need to provide pertinent information such as name, address, birthdate and sex. From my first license to my latest I have always selected an "M" for my sex because I am male but apparently we have options now. If the "X" fits, select it!

One year ago Governor Hochul announced that New Yorkers can now choose an X gender on a New York State drivers license or ID card. What does the X represent? If you're transgender and non-binary you can have the X represent you in the gender section of your license or ID.

I am so proud that in the past year thousands of New Yorkers have received documentation that affirms who they are. As states around the country consider legislation designed to attack and demonize the LGBTQIA+ community, I want New Yorkers to know that I am committed to keeping our state a place where all people, regardless of their gender identity or expression, can belong and thrive. - Governor Hochul

Since the program's implementation, 2,476 New Yorkers have selected a gender option that conforms with their identity.

