New York Couple Finds An Old Safe Stuffed With $100,000 While Fishing In Local Lake

What a beautiful weekend it was for any kind of outdoor activity in New York State. Great conditions to take the boat out, go for a hike or ride a bike. If fishing was your choice it is unlikely that you caught something more newsworthy than one New York couple.

This New York couple went fishing and pulled out a safe with approximately $100,000 inside. Was this safe linked to a crime? How did it get there? Most importantly, did the couple get to keep the money?

Get our free mobile app

A couple from Queens, New York went fishing recently. Not your typical trout fishing or casting a line to lure walleye or Northern Pike, this was a "magnet fishing" expedition and the catch was grand, 100 grand.

Magnet fishing is the technique of using a powerful magnet at the end of your line, rather than a fish lure, to pull metal objects out of the water. In this case this couple pulled out a safe with stacks of $100 bills inside.

On Friday May 31st, according to the BBC, James Kane and Barbie Agostini went magnet fishing in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY. That's when they connected to the safe, pulled it up and popped it open.

Kane and Agostini state that the safe was found with no owner identification and New York City Police indicate that the find is not connected to any crime. The couple were allowed to keep the safe and the money. Unfortunately the $100 bills are pretty much destroyed.

June 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on June 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Check Out This Catskill Hiking Trail Where You Can Visit Two Plane Crash Sites